    Ravichandran Says Daughter’s Wedding Made Him Realise Value Of Money; Will Focus On Profitable Films

    By
    |

    Crazy Star Ravichandran is known for his quirky style of filmmaking. His films have always had an edge over other commercial movies. Anybody familiar with his work knows that he gives more importance to the content than the profits his films garner at the box office. However, seems like the actor's perception has changed after a recent event that has apparently had an impact on his life. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Ravichandran has stated that his daughter's wedding made him realise the value of money, and henceforth he's going to only focus on profitable films.

    Ravichandran Daughter’s Wedding Made Turned His Life Around

    Ravichandran recently attended a program organised for the film, Bhayalatada Bheemanna, where he said, "Henceforth, I'll make money and prove it to you." The actor who always said that a film shouldn't be judged based on its performance at the box office, is now motivated to make some profit.

    His daughter Geethanjali got married in May. The wedding was an extravagant event that was graced by the biggest of stars from different film industries. Reportedly, the Crazy Star spent a lot on the wedding invites too with each of them costing around Rs 3,000.

    Superstar Rajinikanth, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Rashmika Mandanna, Golden Star Ganesh, Upendra and many other actors were spotted at Geethanjali's wedding.

    Yash Beats Puneeth Rajkumar, Darshan & Sudeep! Here's What The KGF Actor Has Achieved

    Now that Ravichandran has expressed an interest in making commercial profitable films, we are looking forward to what he has to offer!

