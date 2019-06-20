English
    SHOCKING! Ravichandran's Son Vikram Was Replaced By Abhishek Ambareesh In Amar! 'It Affected Me'

    Crazy Star Ravichandran's son Vikram, similar to his father, is all set to entertain Kannada audience with his debut film Trivikrama. Though he's super excited about his first film, Vikram stumbled upon many obstacles before getting to play the hero. While talking to Times of India in an interview, he revealed that he was replaced by Abhishek Ambareesh in Amar, which was initially written for the Crazy Star's son. He also said that he was deeply affected by these sudden changes.

    Remembering the bitter experience, Vikram said, "If things hadn't gone awry, Abishek Ambareesh's debut, Amar, would have been mine. When the film, which was then called Novemberalli Naanuu Avalu, came to me, I was thrilled because it not only involved a great team, including director Nagashekar and a popular production house, but it also meant it would get made on a big scale in all senses. But then, two months later, everything fell apart and Nagashekar changed the story to make it fit for Abishek's debut."

    I would be lying if I said it didn't affect me. It did, but I think I handled it well and came out stronger in the process. In the months since, I heard at least 20-25 story narrations, looking for something that is in sync with the current trend in Sandalwood. I believe I have found it in Trivikrama, which is a love story," he further added.

    WHAT! Puneeth Rajkumar Accepts To Not Knowing 90% Of The Questions In Kannadada Kotyadipathi!

    However, he's only grown stronger with time. Besides turning an actor. Vikram is also trying his hand in direction. Explaining this further he said, "I want to be a director-actor. I have scripts ready and am working towards getting my directorial debut on the floor soon. In fact, I would prefer to direct and act in my film. My brother, Manoranjan, thinks that I should do one at a time, but is supportive of my career goals."

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 17:36 [IST]
