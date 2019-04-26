Ravichandran Visits Sudharani To Invite Her For His Daughter's Wedding; Actress Shares The Picture

Crazy Star Ravichandran and Sudharani are one of the famous onscreen pairs of Sandalwood. They've acted together in several films and also share a cordial relationship. Yesterday, Ravichandran visited the actress at her residence to invite her for his daughter's wedding. Sudharani who seemed pleasantly surprised, took to her Instagram to share a picture with Ravichandran. Along with these actors seen were their children. Sudharani even wrote a sweet caption for it.

Sudharani wrote, "Premalokha's hero had come home to invite us for his daughter's wedding. its always a pleasure to meet him and talk to him. And when he says we are all a family, he makes sure it stays like that!!! @v_ravichandran_fans #crazystarravichandran #vravichandran #daughterswedding #ravichandran" - (sic)

Comedy Khiladigalu's Nayana Wedding Pictures Are Out! Winner Shivaraj Snapped With The Newly-wed

Ravichandran has even invited Kannada actor Jaggesh. In another picture that's making rounds on the internet, the crazy star is snapped with senior actor Jaggesh and his wife. Geethanjali's wedding will be taking place on May 28 and 29 at Palace Grounds in Bangalore. We can't wait to see the Sandalwood stars grace this special occasion!