Remembering Sandalwood's BFFs Vishnu & Ambi This Friendship Day! 5 Of Their Films You Must Watch

Naagarahaavu

Puttanna Kanagal's Naagarahaavu is considered to be one of the best films in the history of Sandalwood. It was Dr Vishnuvardhan's first film as the lead and featured Rebel Star Amabreesh as the antagonist. It was after Naagarahaavu that Ambi and Vishnu rose to fame and through the film, their friendship bloomed.

Avala Hejje

Avala Hejje is another renowned film of Sandalwood. It stars Vishnuvardhan, Amabreesh and Lakshmi in the lead. The film showcases Ambi and Vishnu as long-lost brothers, who reunite after an unfortunate event. This duo was already being recognized for their friendship in the industry and outside.

Snehitara Savaal

It feels like 1981's Kannada film Snehithara Savaal was specially made to honor Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh's friendship. The story revolves around two best friends, who get separated at a young age, but come together in the later years to fight against the evil.

Habba

Habba is Sandalwood's family drama that was released in 1999. Written and directed by D Rajendra Babu, the movie features several actors including Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Devaraj and others. Fans got to witness the Rebel Star and Sahasasimha celebrate their friendship on-screen.

Diggajaru

Diggajaru, directed by D Rajendra Babu, is a 2001 blockbuster. The film features Vishnuvardhan and Amabreesh in the lead, which was a remake of Tamil film Natpukkagu. This is also the last film Vishnu and Ambi featured in.