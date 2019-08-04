Remembering Sandalwood's BFFs Vishnu & Ambi This Friendship Day! 5 Of Their Films You Must Watch
Today, August 4, 2019 is celebrated as Friendship Day. The first Sunday of this month is dedicated to the people who you meet along the journey of life, who become a family eventually. Similar to commoners, the film industry too has witnessed some of the most beautiful relationships that have been setting major friendship goal for years now! One such BFFs of Sandalwood were Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh. These two legendary actors' relationship extended beyond their professional lives. Though, they aren't with us anymore, their values as actors and friends continue to inspire many. Therefore, we decided to bring to you five of their films, that you ought to watch this Friendship Day!
Naagarahaavu
Puttanna Kanagal's Naagarahaavu is considered to be one of the best films in the history of Sandalwood. It was Dr Vishnuvardhan's first film as the lead and featured Rebel Star Amabreesh as the antagonist. It was after Naagarahaavu that Ambi and Vishnu rose to fame and through the film, their friendship bloomed.
Avala Hejje
Avala Hejje is another renowned film of Sandalwood. It stars Vishnuvardhan, Amabreesh and Lakshmi in the lead. The film showcases Ambi and Vishnu as long-lost brothers, who reunite after an unfortunate event. This duo was already being recognized for their friendship in the industry and outside.
Snehitara Savaal
It feels like 1981's Kannada film Snehithara Savaal was specially made to honor Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh's friendship. The story revolves around two best friends, who get separated at a young age, but come together in the later years to fight against the evil.
Habba
Habba is Sandalwood's family drama that was released in 1999. Written and directed by D Rajendra Babu, the movie features several actors including Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Devaraj and others. Fans got to witness the Rebel Star and Sahasasimha celebrate their friendship on-screen.
Diggajaru
Diggajaru, directed by D Rajendra Babu, is a 2001 blockbuster. The film features Vishnuvardhan and Amabreesh in the lead, which was a remake of Tamil film Natpukkagu. This is also the last film Vishnu and Ambi featured in.
