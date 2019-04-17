Remembering Soundarya On Her 15th Death Anniversary, Who Was Pregnant At The Time Of Her Death

Film actress Soundarya's death came across as a shocker to the entire nation. Today (April 17, 2019), it's been 15 years since the actress took her last breath in an unfortunate plane crash. The actress had recently joined BJP and was on her way to Andhra Pradesh for campaigning when the incident occurred. She was accompanied by her producer-brother Amarnath, who also lost his life in the accident. Her fans were deeply hurt by the news of demise, as she was five months pregnant at the time of death.

Soundarya, along with her brother and BJP worker Ramesh Kadam was on the single-engine Cessna 180, which was supposed to take them to Karimnagar. Within a few minutes of take off from the Jakkur airstrip, the plane caught fire. It belonged to Agni Aviation.

Though it's been 15 years since the beautiful actress left us, her memories remain fresh. She had established herself as a potential actress in many film industries. In Kannada, she acted with some of the biggest stars such as Vishnuvardhan, Anant Nag and Ravichandran.

Soundarya featured in a Bollywood film too. She played the lead in 1999's Sooyavansham, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. However, the film failed to do well at the box office. Post her death, Soundarya's mother started schools and orphanages called Amarsoundarya Vidyalayas.