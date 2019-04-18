REVEALED! This Is How Much The Highest Paid Kannada Anchor Anushree Gets Per Episode Of Sa Re Ga Ma

Anushree's Pay Per Episode

Anushree steals the show each time she appears on the stage. The viewers wait to watch her mesmerize them with her style of speaking. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, the actress gets paid anywhere between Rs 60,000 and 70,000.

She's Beat Other Top Anchor's

With such a he remuneration, Anushree has beat other top Kannada anchors such as Master Anand, Akul Balaji and Srujan Lokesh. Besides hosting Sa Re Ga Pa, she also appears in award ceremonies and other events.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Turned Her Life Around

In an interview with Times Of India she said, "But my moment of glory arrived with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. It has gone on to fetch me acclaim like no other. From just a means to feeding my family, today anchoring has turned into a passion."

Shares Her Struggles

However, the journey to fame wasn't easy for her. Sharing her struggle period, Anushree said, "I was then told that I'd be getting paid `250 per episode. It was no where close to what I had imagined and I had to take up part-time jobs to sustain myself, including playing emcee at kids birthday parties."