    REVEALED! This Is How Much The Highest Paid Kannada Anchor Anushree Gets Per Episode Of Sa Re Ga Ma

    By
    |

    Kannada television has produced some of the finest anchors till date. Gone are the days when only a male anchor could retain the attention of the viewers. Today, the small screen is ruled by many appealing female presenters. But, Anushree is one such Kannada television anchor who has set the bar extremely high with her exceptional hosting skills. Currently, she's the highest paid Kannada anchors who earns a whopping sum per episode! She has revealed in an interview how life turned around after she ended up in the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Read further to know more about Anushree's remuneration.

    Anushree's Pay Per Episode

    Anushree steals the show each time she appears on the stage. The viewers wait to watch her mesmerize them with her style of speaking. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, the actress gets paid anywhere between Rs 60,000 and 70,000.

    She's Beat Other Top Anchor's

    With such a he remuneration, Anushree has beat other top Kannada anchors such as Master Anand, Akul Balaji and Srujan Lokesh. Besides hosting Sa Re Ga Pa, she also appears in award ceremonies and other events.

    Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Turned Her Life Around

    In an interview with Times Of India she said, "But my moment of glory arrived with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. It has gone on to fetch me acclaim like no other. From just a means to feeding my family, today anchoring has turned into a passion."

    Shares Her Struggles

    However, the journey to fame wasn't easy for her. Sharing her struggle period, Anushree said, "I was then told that I'd be getting paid `250 per episode. It was no where close to what I had imagined and I had to take up part-time jobs to sustain myself, including playing emcee at kids birthday parties."

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 12:06 [IST]
