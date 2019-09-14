Rishab Shetty & Haripriya To Come Together For Bell Bottom Sequel; Most Characters Retained

Retro period drama Bell Bottom, which went on to become one of Sandalwood's most-loved and admired films, is all set to return with a sequel. Featuring Rishab Shetty and Haripriya in the lead, Jayatheertha's directorial showcased an exceptional performance at the box office this year. In conversation with Times of India, the makers have confirmed that the pre-production work for part two is already in process. They have also decided to retain all primary characters from the original.

The director stated, "We have begun work on the script and are getting the outline structure. Given that it has a period setting, we will need to work on the story line and the new case that needs to be solved, carefully. We also need to retain the quirks and comedy that was equally loved, along with the mystery element in the film."

Rishab Shetty, who had established himself as a successful filmmaker in the Kannada film industry, was thrilled to play a protagonist for the first time in Bell Bottom. He did leave an impression on the viewers with his commendable acting skills, brilliantly unfolding the adventures of his character Detective Divakar with utmost excellence.

Besides Divakar's quirks and humour, the audiences also praised Harirpriya, who essayed the role of Kusuma, for her screen presence. Talking about introducing new characters and sticking with a few primary roles from the first part, the director said, "We will retain most of our characters. Whether Kusuma (Hariprriya) and Divakar are married or not in this version is yet to be decided. But all the primary characters will be there, as well as new ones who will be a part of the mystery that Detective Divakar embarks on."

Meanwhile, Rishab is excited about returning as Divakar before his fans once again. He said, "We hope to make this film on a bigger scale as the first part did well and the character has a fan following. I also need to work towards getting into my retro look again. Divakar is coming back soon!"