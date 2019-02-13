English
    Rishab Shetty On Playing Hero : 'Bell Bottom Came To Me At A Time When I Had Lost All Hope'

    We've all known Rishab Shetty for being a talented director. He has also proved his acting skills by playing supporting characters in a few movies. Apparently, he had always dreamt of playing a hero in films. But, through the years, he gained recognition in Sandalwood as a filmmaker. While talking to Times of India, Rishab Shetty revealed that his next film Bell Bottom was offered to him by director Jayatheertha just when he had lost all hope. Here's what he has to say about donning the hero's role in the comedy film, set in the '80's.

    He Had Lost All Hope

    When asked how he ended up in the film, Rishab said, "Honestly, Bell Bottom came to me at a time when I had lost all hope of ever becoming a leading man. I was resigned to doing the odd role in my directorials, as people have accepted me as a filmmaker and my career was set on that front."

    He Further Added..

    "My focus was on making good films. But when Jayatheertha pitched the story, I was intrigued by its fun element and the character that was offered to me, in particular."

    My Character Is Lot Like Me

    "In many ways, Divakar, my character in Bell Bottom, is a lot like me. I thoroughly enjoyed playing this role, because of multiple reasons. For starters, there was a lot of comedy attached to it. Also, the film is set in the '80s, which is a period that I followed keenly as a movie lover. It gave me great pleasure that my first role as a lead hero had me in a period film"

    Will He Give Up Directing?

    "Oh, no. I am most comfortable as a director. I have a lot of stories that I want to present to the world. In fact, I want to go slow with acting. As a filmmaker, taking an idea, visualising it and presenting it on the big screen gives you a sense of completion. You are also the only person who is involved with the project from start to finish.,"the Bell Bottom actor said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 15:47 [IST]
