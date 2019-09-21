Rishab Shetty Saves Government School By Adopting It; Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale Was Shot There!

The government school located in a village between Mangaluru and Kasargod, where the award-winning film Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale was shot, was falling apart by the day due to lack of management. However, in the past year, the number of students attending the school has gone up to 84 from just one. All hail Kannada actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty for his good deeds. He saved the school from shutting down by adopting it in 2018. In conversation with Times of India, he revealed his plans for making the school better soon.

When asked about his views on more students visiting the school following his initiative, he said, "We couldn't be happier. When we shot our film Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale... in this school, there were 44 students. But sometime after we wrapped the film, my team got to know that the school was on the verge of being shut down owing to the drastic dropping out of students and the count had dropped to 17."

"That's when I decided that something had to be done for the school to be saved from closing down, and Anil Shetty, the pioneer of the Kannada Shaale Ulisi movement, guided us on the finer details of how to go about it," he further added.

He also expressed as to how watching the school fall apart was overwhelming. "One often hears of art imitating life, but here was a classic case of life imitating art. We could see the entire proceedings of Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale... unfolding before our eyes," he added.

However, his efforts turned out to be fruitful. He said the villagers were thrilled about watching the school function again, which reminded him of his film Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale.., in which a similar scenario occurs. "There can't be anything more for a director than to see the happenings of his film playing out in real life, too," Rishab concluded.