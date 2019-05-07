Robert's Producer Reveals That Sudeep Told Him To Do A Film With Darshan! Here's Why He Said So

The infamous tiff between Sandalwood stars Sudeep and Darshan began when the former said he helped D Boss land the lead role in the decade-old superhit film Majestic. Darshan clearly denied the fact that Sudeep talked him through the film, and thus began the issues in their friendship. For almost two years now, these two stars have not been spotted together and neither has involved in any sort of conversation in real life or on social media. And now, the forthcoming Kannada film Robert's producer has revealed that Sudeep told him to do a film with Darshan!

Robert's shooting commenced yesterday. The entire team visited a temple before the shoot began. The film is being produced by Umapathy, who was present at the inaugural ceremony. While talking to the media about the film, he revealed that Sudeep told him to do the film with Darshan. What comes across as more interesting is the fact that Umapathy always wanted to do his first film with Darshan, but ended up working with Sudeep.

He stated, "Sudeep Sir thought me how to work in the industry. He said a producer's job isn't to simply invest. So he sat me down and taught a lot about the film industry. I told him I always wanted to do my first film with Darshan, but accidentally ended up doing it with him instead. Then, Sudeep encouraged me to do a film with Darshan."

We wonder what Darshan has to say about this. Watch the space for more latest updates!