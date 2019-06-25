Rustum To Hit Theatres On June 28! Shivrajkumar Is Taking Temporary Break From Acting Till November

Shivrajkumar will be seen playing a cop in his forthcoming film Rustum. The movie, however, lacks enough buzz as the makers postponed its release several times. But, it managed to grab a lot of eyeballs when the song Police Baby was launched. And now, after a long wait, it has been confirmed that Rustum would release on June 28. Also, Shivrajkumar has decided to take a short break from cinemas after Rustum. Apparently, he'll return in November.

Renowned stunt master Ravi Verma is making his directorial debut with Rustum. Shivrajkumar is involved in a majority of the action sequences in the film, which has gotten his fans excited. Shraddha Srinath is playing the female lead and the movie also has Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi featuring in a pivotal role. Anoop Selin scores music.

While, Shivanna's fans have a reason to rejoice, he's also made an announcement that can upset some. Due to unnamed reasons, he's decided to take a break from the film industry until November. A few days ago, we learned that he's also not celebrating his birthday on July 12, as he's flying to London for his medical treatment.

However, he will be making up for it by releasing the first poster of his film Bhajarangi 2 on his birthday, as a present for his fans.

Shivrajkumar was last seen in Kavacha, in which he donned the role of a visually-challenged man. He was highly appreciated for his brilliant acting in the film. The actor also said that he had to undergo a lot of preparation for his character and it would always remain close to his heart.

Considering how drastic his roles are in Kavacha and Rustum, we need to see what the fans have to say upon watching his next. The actor has also signed other films such as Anand and Dhrona.