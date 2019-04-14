Rustum Trailer Twitter Reaction: Fans Highly Impressed With Shivarjakumar’s Cop Look In Mass Film

@metrosaga

"#RustumTrailer: Shivanna looks dashing in an officer role. The subject seems to be old school but it is too early to decide. It is a neatly cut trailer. and couple of dialogues suits shivanna's mannerism. Take a look" - (sic)

@kfi_boxOffice

"#RustumTrailer Shivanna in mass commerical is always a treat for audience as well as trade., Goodluck @stuntravivarma for your debute, Seems sureshot👍" - (sic)

@AppuFC_Gadag

"Much awaited #RustumTrailer Here..#Rustum. Muje Arrest Boletho Allergy. Encounter Boletho Energy" - (sic)

@actressharshika

"Karunada Chakravarthy DR.SRK Fan's Club K.R.Pura..I'm out of words 👏The trailer is outstanding✌️ #Shivanna is stunning as always💪 Can't wait for the movie #RUSTUM" Great work @stuntravivarma sir, the fights look wow and wish you great success for your directorial debut👌 #jayannacombimes" - (sic)

@aMNyogi

"Shivanna 2 weeks before entertained all of us as a blind person in a role named ‘Jairama' n nw he is back as a cop. This is complete contrast n his energy level 🙏🏻 no wonder we all call u CHIRA YUVAKA 😎. Eagerly waiting for the rls of #RUSTUM @shivuaDDa" - (sic)