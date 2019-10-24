Sadhu Kokila Accused Of Sexual Harassment; Actor Moves Karnataka HC, Seeking To quash Summons

Sandalwood actor Sadhu Kokila has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman, who was rescued from a beauty parlour in Mysuru. The Saraswathipuram police registered a case against the actor under IPC section 354, which relates to assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty. Denying the allegations, the actor has moved the Karnataka High Court, seeking to quash the summons.

The woman working in the beauty parlour alleged that Sadhu Kokila and another Kannada actor Mandya Ramesh. who visited the spa centre on October 20, 2019, forced her for favours. The police filed a case before a local court. The actor, however, denied visiting the spa.

The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to Saraswathipuram police in MYsuru, following Kokila's plea, directing to file objections within a week. The police, upon raiding the parlour, busted a prostitution racket, according to Deccan Chronicle reports.

Kokila's representative and senior advocate Chandramauli stated, "Sadhu Kokila hadn't visited the parlour and he has issued all the documents supporting his statement. His career as an actor will be affected due to the allegations. The police haven't looked into the matter entirely. A charge sheet has been filed against Kokila despite him denying the allegations."