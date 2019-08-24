Salman Khan Meet With Sudeep & Family; Sultan Actor Wishes Pailwaan Luck! View Picture

Sandalwood actor Sudeep is featuring in Salman Khan's film Dabangg 3. Their picture together and opinion about each other's work proves that their relationship extends beyond cinemas. Previously, these two actors were spotted together during the shooting of their film in Mumbai. Sudeep's family recently visited Salman Khan at his residence in Mumbai. A picture of Salman Khan's with Sudeep's wife Priya and daughter Saanvi is making rounds on the internet. The Bollywood actor shared another picture striking a wrestling pose with the Pailwaan star.

Both the actors are awaiting the release of their respective films. While Sudeep's Pailwaan is scheduled to release on September 20, Salman Khan action-comedy Dabangg 3 will be out on December 20. Sudeep and Salman Kahn are expected to have a faceoff in the film which is helmed by actor-director Prabhu Deva.

Talking about working with Salman Khan and the Dabangg 3 team, he told PTI, "The credit goes to Sohail ji for Dabangg 3. He proposed everybody about me and everyone thought Sudeep will refuse. Salman sir also thought the same, thinking, that he is a big actor what will he come and do. But later the team, including Salman sir approached me."

"Prabhu Deva sir came to Mysore to narrate me the story and he had beautifully written that role. After hearing it I was 50 percent ok to do it. Because I am getting the opportunity to work with a very big personality, not because I want to have a threshold in Mumbai," he further added.