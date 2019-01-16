Salman, Rashmika & Other Stars Praise Kichha Sudeep; Fans Compare Pailwaan With KGF!

Salman Is All Praise For Kichha

The Bollywood actor upon watching Pailwaan's teaser Tweeted, "@KicchaSudeep , you have taken what we started to another level, all the best and congrats to the MAN, to the PAILWAAN" - (sic)

Kichha Responds To Bhai

Sudeep was rather starstruck to learn that Salman was highly impressed with Pailwaan's teaser. Responding to Salman's tweet he said, "Sirrrrrrr 😯..is this real ,lemme wake upppp..The sultan @BeingSalmanKhan tweets !! U jussssss made my day..thank uuuuuuuuuuuuuu..Hugs hugs n hugs " - (sic)

Rashmika Mandanna

"Just watched #PailwaanTeaser @KicchaSudeep it's just amazing loved your energy sir 😊 All the very best to entire team @aakanksha_s30 ma'am @krisshdop" - (sic)

Ram Gopal Varma

Renowned director Ram Gopal Varma said, "WOW WOW WOW! @KicchaSudeep looks like the SULTAN of PAILWAANS in this KILLER #pailwaanTeaser. Sir i was just lucky to find a super talent like u ..#pailwaanTeaser once again proves ur tremendous versatility ..Dying to see it 💐💐" - (sic)

Riteish Deshmuk

"What a fantastic teaser.... so proud of my brother @KicchaSudeep -absolute mass & high on swag #Pailwaan आता हा पैलवान मराठीत सुद्धा दिसणार - मातीतला खेळ, मातीतला खेळाडू ..." - (sic)

Hari Priya

"Amazing teaser 😍😍😍 Can't imagine the hard work behind achieving such a #Pailwaan body Keep inspiring us all @KicchaSudeep sir 😎😎" - (sic)

Kichha Thanks His Fans

"I thank all my frnzz on twitter, my association frnzz ,,media n to all the rest for being so so supportive n for making me a part of ur family. Ur encouragement gives me that extra drive to push myslf to deliver more. I shall touch every extreme to keep up this faith. Thank u" - (sic)