Salman, Rashmika & Other Stars Praise Kichha Sudeep; Fans Compare Pailwaan With KGF!
Yesterday, fans got a glimpse of one of the most the most awaited movies of 2019. On the occasion of Sankranti, Kichha Sudeep released the first teaser of his forthcoming film Pailwaan. Within a few minutes since its launch, the teaser garnered a huge number of likes on YouTube. However, when Bollywood actor Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle to talk about Pailwaan, everybody was appalled. Salman Bhai congratulated Kiccha Sudeep on his new film and couldn't stop praising him! Along with him, other stars such as Riteish Deshmuk, Ram Gopal Varma, Rashmika Mandanna, Haripriya & other also wished Kichha. Also, fans upon watching the teaser began to wonder if it's going to be the next hit. Also, they are comparing Pailwaan with KGF!
Salman Is All Praise For Kichha
The Bollywood actor upon watching Pailwaan's teaser Tweeted, "@KicchaSudeep , you have taken what we started to another level, all the best and congrats to the MAN, to the PAILWAAN" - (sic)
Kichha Responds To Bhai
Sudeep was rather starstruck to learn that Salman was highly impressed with Pailwaan's teaser. Responding to Salman's tweet he said, "Sirrrrrrr 😯..is this real ,lemme wake upppp..The sultan @BeingSalmanKhan tweets !! U jussssss made my day..thank uuuuuuuuuuuuuu..Hugs hugs n hugs " - (sic)
Rashmika Mandanna
"Just watched #PailwaanTeaser @KicchaSudeep it's just amazing loved your energy sir 😊 All the very best to entire team @aakanksha_s30 ma'am @krisshdop" - (sic)
Ram Gopal Varma
Renowned director Ram Gopal Varma said, "WOW WOW WOW! @KicchaSudeep looks like the SULTAN of PAILWAANS in this KILLER #pailwaanTeaser. Sir i was just lucky to find a super talent like u ..#pailwaanTeaser once again proves ur tremendous versatility ..Dying to see it 💐💐" - (sic)
Riteish Deshmuk
"What a fantastic teaser.... so proud of my brother @KicchaSudeep -absolute mass & high on swag #Pailwaan आता हा पैलवान मराठीत सुद्धा दिसणार - मातीतला खेळ, मातीतला खेळाडू ..." - (sic)
Hari Priya
"Amazing teaser 😍😍😍 Can't imagine the hard work behind achieving such a #Pailwaan body Keep inspiring us all @KicchaSudeep sir 😎😎" - (sic)
Kichha Thanks His Fans
"I thank all my frnzz on twitter, my association frnzz ,,media n to all the rest for being so so supportive n for making me a part of ur family. Ur encouragement gives me that extra drive to push myslf to deliver more. I shall touch every extreme to keep up this faith. Thank u" - (sic)
