Samyuktha Hegde Brutally Trolled For Copying The West! Roasted For Her ‘Fake Tanning Session’

Samyuktha Gets Trolled

A few days ago, Samyuktha shared a picture of herself in a bikini as she exposed herself to the sun, laying in the water. She even paired the image with a witty caption that read, "Its TAN-O-CLOCK". However, the post didn't go well for the Kirik Party star and very few encouraged her sense of humor.

Trashed For Copying The West

One of them commented, "You are an Indian. You don't need a tan. We are already brown. Stop following the West." As always, she's refrained from acknowledging such mean comments. It isn't the first time she's being subjected to criticism for living life on her own terms.

Some Called Her Fake

Some of them targeted her for her ‘fake tanning session' while having a brown complexion. Another follower commented, "Aint you tan even otherwise? We indians are naturally 'tanned' know? I am pretty sure this was done just for insta." (-sic)

Trolled For Dating A ‘White'

Some of the pro-Kannadigas already hated Samyuktha for living a rather unconventional life. Not only did they have an issue with her for her choice of attire but also for dating a foreigner. Through some of her intimate pictures with her alleged beau, people learned that she was in a relationship with a man from another land.

Nevertheless, she continues to do what she does best, not paying heed to such hatred. Samyuktha is awaiting the release of her Tamil film Comali.