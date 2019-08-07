Samyuktha Hegde Misses Her Beau From Foreign Land, But Fans Disapprove Of Their PDA On Social Media!

She Misses Her Beau

Only a few weeks ago, through one of Samyuktha's pictures, we learned that she was dating a man she met during a travel stint. Though many tried to put her down by calling her relationship ‘fake' and nothing but a fling, the actress has established that they are going strong as a couple. Recently, she shared a picture and said she misses him.

What's Wrong With PDA?

However, not all could take this in a good spirit. One of her followers commented, "What lady, couldn't you find a man in Karnataka? Best way to get German citizenship, but you can't be Priyanka ?."- (sic)

Another comment read, "Kisiko to chod re." - (sic)

Samyuktha couldn't be too bothered by these comments as she hasn't responded.

Kannadigas Do Not Want Her Back

Majority of the comments under her posts involve people asking her to quit the Kannada Film industry. They seem to be too bothered by her choice of clothes, lifestyle and now, even the person she's dating, evident from the above-mentioned comments.

Samyuktha Doesn't Pay Heed To Hatred

Despite all the criticism and hatred that she receives on social media, Samyuktha continues to live life on her terms. She is currently busy with her Tamil film Comali, in which she stars opposite Jayam Ravi.