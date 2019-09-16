English
    Sandalwood Actress Harshika Poonacha's Father Passes Away At 68

    By
    |

    In what comes as a sad news, Sandalwood actress Harshika Poonacha's father passed away today (September 16, 2019). Reportedly, the actress's father suffered for a brief period with an illness that affected his small intestine. He was recovering from a gastrointestinal surgery that he underwent recently. The final rites are said to be held tomorrow at Kodagu. His body will be taken to their native village today evening.

    Harshika Poonachas Father Passes Away

    Only a few hours ago today, Harshika shared a family picture on her Instagram handle that was adored by her fans. She wrote, "My little family. Our traditional Kodava attire." - (sic) The news regarding her father's demise came a few hours after the actress shared the above picture.

    The actress even recently toured Dubai with her parents. She had shared a few pictures from her trip, which showed the whole family sharing a few quality moments. The actress simply captioned the images as "My world" - (sic) followed by a few heart emoticon. These pictures alone speak volumes for the bond she shares with her parents.

    Harshika Poonacha was in the news a lot when the infamous #MeToo movement broke out a few months ago. She took everyone by surprise when she threw light on the reality of the film industry, speaking in detail about the unspoken behaviour of her fellow actresses, which often go unnoticed while blindly treating all men as accused.

