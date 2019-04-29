English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    This Sandalwood Actress & Her Mother Have Been Arrested Under Murder Charges

    By
    |

    On January 29, 2019, a man was murdered in a farm house at Ramanagara district in Chennapatna. He was attacked with heavy mortars. The case was filed at the local police station and the cops were looking into the matter. And now, they have arrested a Sandalwood actress and her mother for their involvement in this murder. Sandalwood actress Priyanka, whose real name is Savitha, has acted in a couple of films such as, Yatna, IPC Section 300 and Hendathiyobbalu Maneholagidare.

    Sandalwood Actress & Mother Arrested!

    According to Vijay Karnataka reports, Priyanka and her mother Nagamma had issues with the Sunil with regard to an old house. The cops had previously arrested Madhe Gowda and Shivraj. Upon receiving a few more leads, the actress and her mother were suspected.

    Sudeep Mocked Mungaru Male's Success; 'Do Not Compare 3.5 Foot Ganesh With 6 Foot Tall Darshan'

    It has been said that Priyanka has acted in a Tamil film too. In IPC Section 300, she acted opposite known faces of Sandalwood such as, Devraj and Srujan Lokesh. The film was appreciated for its gripping direction and suspense factor.

    Read more about: ipc section 300 priyanka
    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue