Sandalwood Actress Ramya Bashed By Fans & Public! Misses Voting For Three Years In A Row

Ramya Missed Voting!

Ramya's name was present in the Mandya constituency's voter's list. But, she did not cast her vote last evening. The actress missed voting in the last two elections too. This choice of hers has highly agitated the public!

She Didn't Stick To Her Words

Several prominent personalities did not cast their votes. But, Ramya has been specifically because of the tweet she shared a day prior to the elections. Fans are questioning her because she asked everyone to vote, but did not exercise her own right.

Changed Twitter Cover Picture

Not only did Ramya tweet about everyone voting, she even changed the cover image and display picture on her Twitter handle. The caption on the picture read, "Vote Foe Congress". Therefore, fans are disappointed in her for contradicting her own words.

She Didn't Support Nikhil Kumar

No one knows why Ramya has chosen not to vote, despite talking about it extensively. Also, she was not seen during the campaigning that took place in Mandya for days together. While Darshan and Yash came forward to support Sumalatha, Ramya was no where to be seen when Nikhil Kumar's canvass was going on. Everybody's surprised as to how Ramya did not campaign for her own party member.