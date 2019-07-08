English
    When Sandalwood's Queen Ramya Was Madly In Love With Virat Kohli; Missed Shoots To Watch Him Play!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    South Indian actress Ramya may have stayed away from cinemas for a while now, but she is still considered to be one of the top rated actresses in the Kannada film industry. She is starred opposite some of the biggest of stars and earned the title of 'Sandalwood's Queen' through her exceptional work in the films. However, the actress has always managed to keep her personal life away from the limelight. But, we have learned that there was a time when she was madly in love with Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli. So much so that she would miss shoots to watch him play live!

    Ramya Rooted For Virat

    Nearly seven years ago, when Ramya was chosen as the brand ambassador of RCB, Virat Kohli was a part of the team. According to Suvarna News reports, the actress was completely mesmerised by his skills. So much so that she spoke about it on her social media accounts.

    Tried To Meet Him At Every Instance

    Currently, Virat is leading the Indian Cricket team. But, back in the day, he wasn't as known and famous. Ramya still rooted for Virat and waited to meet him at every given chance. According to the news report, she once planned on flying down from Switzerland to meet with the cricketer during the team's inauguration ceremony.

    Missed Shoots For Him!

    It has also been said that the actress would miss her shoot to watch Virat Kohli play live. In several old videos from previous matches, you can see Ramya evidently cheering for her favorite team and possibly her favorite player, Kohli. She took everyone by surprise by stating that Virat can single-handedly make the team win the trophy!

    It's Pure Fandom

    Ramya's gestures towards Virat might come across as romantic, but it was nothing but pure fandom that the actress had for the sportsman. She believed in her team and its players.

    Virat is now happily married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Meanwhile, Ramya is taking a break from the industry and rarely appears in politics.

    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
