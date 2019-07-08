When Sandalwood's Queen Ramya Was Madly In Love With Virat Kohli; Missed Shoots To Watch Him Play!

Ramya Rooted For Virat

Nearly seven years ago, when Ramya was chosen as the brand ambassador of RCB, Virat Kohli was a part of the team. According to Suvarna News reports, the actress was completely mesmerised by his skills. So much so that she spoke about it on her social media accounts.

Tried To Meet Him At Every Instance

Currently, Virat is leading the Indian Cricket team. But, back in the day, he wasn't as known and famous. Ramya still rooted for Virat and waited to meet him at every given chance. According to the news report, she once planned on flying down from Switzerland to meet with the cricketer during the team's inauguration ceremony.

Missed Shoots For Him!

It has also been said that the actress would miss her shoot to watch Virat Kohli play live. In several old videos from previous matches, you can see Ramya evidently cheering for her favorite team and possibly her favorite player, Kohli. She took everyone by surprise by stating that Virat can single-handedly make the team win the trophy!

It's Pure Fandom

Ramya's gestures towards Virat might come across as romantic, but it was nothing but pure fandom that the actress had for the sportsman. She believed in her team and its players.