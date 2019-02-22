Sandalwood Actress Vijayalakshmi Hospitalised; Sister Seeks Monetary Help From Kannada Film Industry

Vijayalakshmi was one of the top actresses of Sandalwood, once upon a time. She has starred opposite renowned actors such as Vishnuvardhan, Shivrajkumar and others. However, she's been going through a rough phase in life lately. A while ago, reports made rounds that Vijayalakshmi's mother was severely ill. The actress was not in a position to support her medical expenditures. Now, Vijayalakshmi herself has been hospitalised. Her sister Usha Devi has issued a statement saying they are going through a financial crisis and are unable to support the actress' treatment.

Yesterday, Vijayalakshmi was admitted to the Malya hospital in Bangalore owing to high blood pressure and tiredness. However, the treatment is going well and the actress is recovering. Unable to take care of the medical bills, her sister has requested people from the industry to help them. She said, "All this while we were taking care of our mother. We spent all we had on her treatment. Now, we have no money to get my sister treated. We really need help from the industry people."

The actress has maintained a low profile professionally too. In 2006, it was reported that she tried committing suicide. Rumors were making rounds that she made the decision of hurting herself as an assistant director forced her into marriage. Also, she had lost her father the same year. She, however, survived and recovered.

The same year, she announced her engagement to actor Srujan Lokesh. The actors dated for three years and the wedding was supposed to take place in 2007. Eventually, the wedding was called off in a turn of events.