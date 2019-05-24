English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sandalwood Actresses With Highest Number Of Filmfare Awards: Radhika Pandit Tops The List

    By
    |

    Kannada film industry has produced some of the finest actresses for decades. While some stayed within the same industry until the end of their career, some strayed away to other languages. But, some of their acting skills have been exceptional, which have been awarded with several awards. Amongst all, Filmfare Awards is one of the most prestigious honors given to an artist. Today, we bring to you a list of Sandalwood actresses who have won the highest number of Filmfare Awards. You would be surprised to learn that Radhika Pandit tops the list, beating Ramya. Read the details below...

    Radhika Pandit

    Radhika Pandit made her Sandalwood debut with Moggina Manasu. She was seen playing the lead opposite Yash, who she is married to now. The film was a superhit and helped Radhika gain immense popularity. So far, the actress has won 3 Filmfare awards. She is the only actress to have won 3 Filmfare awards since 2000.

    Ramya

    Ramya is called the queen of Sandalwood for all the right reasons. Though she is not seen in the films much after entering politics, she ruled the industry during her time. In her film career which spans for over a decade now, the actress has won a total of 2 Filmfare awards. One for Tananam Tananam and the other for Sanju Weds Geetha. She's been nominated for many though.

    Shruthi Hariharan

    Shruthi Hariharan is one such actress who re-defined the standards of Kannada film industry in terms of female leads. Not only is she quirky in her own ways, but also a brilliant actress. She's acted in some of the best Kannada films such as Godhi Banna and Beautiful Manasugalu. She won a Filmfare award for the latter.

    Shraddha Srinath

    Today, Shraddha Srinath is being seen in multiple language films. But, what rose her to fame was 2016's horror flick U Turn. The actress won a Filmfare award for the same. Now, she's seen in Telugu and Tamil films too.

    MOST READ: From Saanvi To Lilly, Rashmika Mandanna Has Transformed Stunningly Over The Years! VIEW PICS

    More RADHIKA PANDIT News

    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 11:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue