Sandalwood Actresses With Highest Number Of Filmfare Awards: Radhika Pandit Tops The List
Kannada film industry has produced some of the finest actresses for decades. While some stayed within the same industry until the end of their career, some strayed away to other languages. But, some of their acting skills have been exceptional, which have been awarded with several awards. Amongst all, Filmfare Awards is one of the most prestigious honors given to an artist. Today, we bring to you a list of Sandalwood actresses who have won the highest number of Filmfare Awards. You would be surprised to learn that Radhika Pandit tops the list, beating Ramya. Read the details below...
Radhika Pandit
Radhika Pandit made her Sandalwood debut with Moggina Manasu. She was seen playing the lead opposite Yash, who she is married to now. The film was a superhit and helped Radhika gain immense popularity. So far, the actress has won 3 Filmfare awards. She is the only actress to have won 3 Filmfare awards since 2000.
Ramya
Ramya is called the queen of Sandalwood for all the right reasons. Though she is not seen in the films much after entering politics, she ruled the industry during her time. In her film career which spans for over a decade now, the actress has won a total of 2 Filmfare awards. One for Tananam Tananam and the other for Sanju Weds Geetha. She's been nominated for many though.
Shruthi Hariharan
Shruthi Hariharan is one such actress who re-defined the standards of Kannada film industry in terms of female leads. Not only is she quirky in her own ways, but also a brilliant actress. She's acted in some of the best Kannada films such as Godhi Banna and Beautiful Manasugalu. She won a Filmfare award for the latter.
Shraddha Srinath
Today, Shraddha Srinath is being seen in multiple language films. But, what rose her to fame was 2016's horror flick U Turn. The actress won a Filmfare award for the same. Now, she's seen in Telugu and Tamil films too.
