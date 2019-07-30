English
    Sandalwood Stars To Come Together For KCC! Mysuru To Host Third Season In September

    By
    |

    It's that time of the year again, when Sandalwood stars will come together to entertain you with their sports skills. Kannada actor Sudeep recently made an exciting announcement on his Twitter handle. The tThird season of the KCC (Karnataka Chitralokha Cup) will be held fromon September 6,7 and to 8. The three-day-long cricket league consisting of the biggest of stars will take place at Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar (SDNR) Ground in Mysuru. Last two seasons had six teams led by actors such as Sudeep, Yash, Puneeth and others. Read complete details below!

    They Want To Make It A Huge Success

    Elaborating more on the forthcoming event, the Convener of Karnataka State Cricket Association, Mysuru Zone, K Balachander told TOI, "They have sought the permission to play the cricket at SDNR Ground. They have even requested us to provide all the adequate facilities to ensure the tournament is happens without any glitches."

    He Further Added...

    "Since it is taking place immediately after KPL, we will extend all the facilities to KCC to make tournament a huge success."

    Sudeep Is Excited!

    The Pailwaan actor, amidst his tight schedule, took time off to inform his fans about third season of KCC. He tweeted, "Happy to announce tat KCC SEASON3 will be happening at Mysore on 6th,7th & 8th of Sept. This season will witness each team playing 5 matches followed by a final. Looking forward to the excitement."

    6 Teams Led By Superstars

    Previous two seasons of KCC consisted of six teams, led by, Puneeth Rajkumar (Ganga Warriors), Kichcha Sudeep (Kadamba Lions), Upendra (Hoysala Eagles), Ganesh (Wodeyar Chargers), Shivarajkumar (Vijanagaraja Patriots) and Yash (Rashtrakuta Panthers).

    Besides the above actors, renowned cricketers, such as, Virender Sehwag, Tillakaratne Dilshan and others were also a part of KCC.

