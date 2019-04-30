Sandalwood Fans Want Salman Khan's Film To Be Dubbed In Kannada; #BharatInKannada Goes Viral!

@_SagarRavinath

"Please dub @Bharat_TheFilm to Kannada. We would like to watch this film in Kannada. @BeingSalmanKhan @SKSfilm_official..@aliabbaszafar. #bharatinkannada" - (sic)

@AnkithRaj_5

"Who authorized a dubbing ban?? People of Gandhinagar neither don't know the art nor how to appreciate it..! Our constitution gives us the rights to watch in the language of our choice. #BharatInKannada" - (sic)

@SalamRockyBhai3

"Recently released KGF is the finest example for @BeingSalmanKhan & team to understand why Dubbing is important in India. Dubbing in will help #Bharat movie to reach even outside Bengaluru. Large number of rural population will see the movie if its in Kannada. #BharatInKannada" - (sic)

@adichamp007

"#BharatInKannada heyy @BeingSalmanKhan Anna, you have fans in Karnataka who don't understand Hindi so we want ur help in releasing @Bharat_TheFilm in Kannada for the ppl of Karnataka. #BharatInKannada @Bharat_TheFilm @BeingSalmanKhan @TSeries #bharatInKannada." - (sic)

@vijaykalyana13

"Most of Salman Khan's hit movies would have Run 100 days in BLR. This would have been possible only because Of majority living Kannadigas here.Kannadigas are comfortable with kannada more than Hindi! Why shouldn't your @Bharat_TheFilm get dubbed into Kannada? #bharatinkannada" - (sic)

@vijaykalyana13

"Dubbing was banned illegally in Kannada for nearly 5 decades. But, now everything is fine here. People are ready to accept dubbed contents itself. It would be great hearing Salman speaking in Kannada. Please Dub #BharatInKannada" - (sic)