    Sandalwood Mourns Shivakumara Swamiji's Demise; Sudeep, Darshan & Others Tweet

    By
    |

    Shivakumara Swamiji passed away today (January 21, 2019) due to age related issues. He, who was famously known as the Walking God took his last breath at the age of 111. He was a noted humanitarian and religious figure with hundreds and thousands of devotees. He has a huge following from Sandalwood , too. Upon hearing the news of his demise, several celebrities such as Sudeep, Darshan and others took to their Twitter handle to mourn the loss. Here's what they have to say remembering Shivakumara Swamji.

    Darshan

    "The walking god of Siddaganga Mutta Shivakumara swamiji's demise is extremely saddening. All these years, he was there to bless his devotees. Now he'll remain in our hearts and home forever" - (sic)

    Sudeep

    "Man of great honor and century old Shivakumara Swamiji has travelled to another realm today, let's pray for his soul to rest in peace" - (sic)

    Jaggesh

    "Your soul has now become one with lord Shiva's. We are grateful for your blessings. Om Shanti Om" - (sic) the actor had previously revealed that he has swamiji's footwear placed inside his puja room, which he worships everyday.

    Pawan Wadeyar

    "Really really feeling very sad. It's so unfortunate that we hav lost the most respected and a very kind hearted soul, who always provided the Education and satisfied the needs of poor ppl irrespective of caste and Religion. He will remain in our heart. RIP" - (sic)

    Simple Suni

    "The walking god is in eternal sleep now. He provided education to Lakhs of children. He was a man of pure heart and soul. May he bless you all forever " - (sic)

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 16:22 [IST]
