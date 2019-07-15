Sandalwood’s Pailwaan Goes International! Sudeep’s Film To Release Across Nepal & Bhutan

Kichha's Big Announcement

Sudeep took to his Twitter handle to make the special announcement today. He wrote, "Its a great feeling to have a huge family,,n it's a greater feel,, when family gets bigger. The prestigious @ZeeStudios_ now joins hands for the theatrical release of #Pehlwaan across India, Nepal & Bhutan.A warm WELCOME n a big HUG. Congrats @krisshdop,,u deserve it all." - (sic)

Pailwaan's Universal Appeal

Talking about releasing Pailwaan across different nations, director Krishna said, "Our cinema has a universal subject. So it is being released in all languages. Kannada cinema is distributed by KRG Studios while Zee Studios is releasing in North India. In addition, ‘Pehlwaan' is being released in Bhutan and Nepal. This has made the team happy and builds confidence."

He Further Added

"Tomorrow evening we are releasing a theme song, 'Nodo Pehlwaan', which is on the Lahari Music YouTube Channel. Nagendra Prasad has written all the songs of this Kannada song. The song is being released in not only Kannada but also in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Whoever listens to songs will definitely like it."

Pailwaan On August 8

Pailwaan is scheduled to release on August 8, 2019. The film which stars Sudeep in the lead, will also be launching Suniel Shetty in Sandalwood. Sudeep has undergone a drastic transformation for Pailwaan, hence fan couldn't wait to watch him on the big screen!