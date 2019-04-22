English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sandalwood Star Diganth To Share Screen Space With Tollywood's Vijay Devarakonda!

    By
    |

    Good news for Diganth fans! The adored actor of Sandalwood is all set to entertain with an exciting role in his forthcoming film. What makes it more interesting is the fact that he will be seen acting alongside Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda. Diganth is returning to Tollywood after a decade. The last Telugu movie he featured in was a remake of Sandalwood blockbuster Mungaru Male. After Vaana, the chocolate hero is making his comeback in Telugu with this film, which is set against a bike racing backdrop. According to The New Indian Express reports, the film is titled Hero.

    Unlike his previous Telugu film in which he played a supporting role, Diganth will apparently have a bigger and better one in Hero. Anand Annamalai will be saying action cut for the film. The shoot is scheduled to go on floors starting May, 2019.

    Vijay Devarakonda and Diganth will be starting the shoot with a race track scene in Delhi. However, the production house is yet to finalise Diganth's role in the film. Rumors are speculating that he may have a big role to play considering his passion for bikes in real life. The movie is said to have two lead actresses, too. Shalini Pandey and Malavika Mohanan respectively.

     Srimurali Sends A Flirtatious Message To Married Actress Manya! Shivrajkumar Reveals His Text

    As far as Diganth's work in Sandalwood is concerned, he has signed a project title Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu. The film is being produced by T R Chandrashekar under Crystal Paark films. Nagaraj Betlur will be making his directorial debut with this film.

    Read more about: diganth vijay devarakonda
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue