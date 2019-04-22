Sandalwood Star Diganth To Share Screen Space With Tollywood's Vijay Devarakonda!

Good news for Diganth fans! The adored actor of Sandalwood is all set to entertain with an exciting role in his forthcoming film. What makes it more interesting is the fact that he will be seen acting alongside Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda. Diganth is returning to Tollywood after a decade. The last Telugu movie he featured in was a remake of Sandalwood blockbuster Mungaru Male. After Vaana, the chocolate hero is making his comeback in Telugu with this film, which is set against a bike racing backdrop. According to The New Indian Express reports, the film is titled Hero.

Unlike his previous Telugu film in which he played a supporting role, Diganth will apparently have a bigger and better one in Hero. Anand Annamalai will be saying action cut for the film. The shoot is scheduled to go on floors starting May, 2019.

Vijay Devarakonda and Diganth will be starting the shoot with a race track scene in Delhi. However, the production house is yet to finalise Diganth's role in the film. Rumors are speculating that he may have a big role to play considering his passion for bikes in real life. The movie is said to have two lead actresses, too. Shalini Pandey and Malavika Mohanan respectively.

As far as Diganth's work in Sandalwood is concerned, he has signed a project title Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu. The film is being produced by T R Chandrashekar under Crystal Paark films. Nagaraj Betlur will be making his directorial debut with this film.