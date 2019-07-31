Sanjay Dutt Compares His Character From Adheera KGF Chapter 2 To Thanos In Avengers Endgame

KGF Chapter 2 is currently one of the most discussed topics. The leas actor Yash had previously stated in an interview that the sequel was going to be bigger and better. The makers are leaving no stoned unturned with regard to the same. Recently, they revealed that Sanjay Dutt was playing Adheera in the latter part. His first look was also revealed on the occasion of his birthday and fans can't contain their excitement, as Adheera looks absolutely nerve racking. And now, Sanjay Dutt has gone ahead and compared Adheera to Thanos of Avengers Endgame.

He said, "Adheera character in the movie is very powerful. If you've seen the 'Avengers' movie, Adheera is like Thanos. It is a very terrific character and terrific getup. I am curious."

KGF Chapter 2 will be released in multiple languages. Therefore, the news regarding Sanjay Dutt's role in the film has got his fans in Bollywood excited, too. Gossip birdies are suggesting that Raveenda Tandon has been approached to play a pivotal role in the sequel.

Meanwhile, here's what the fans have to say about Sanjay Dutt essaying the role of Adheera:

@BEING Jinesh K Shah - "Very nice look by.....#BABA #sanjubaba @duttsanjay @AAFilmsIndia. Very excited for KGF CHAPTER 2....not able to wait for this movie" - (sic)

Puneeth Rajkumar, Danish Sait & Sandalwood Stars Mourn VG Siddhartha's Loss; #CCDFounder Trends

@AshRock☢☢ - "💥💥DEADLY ADHEERA SANJU BABA VS MONSTER ROCKY BHAI💥💥 MOTHER OF ALL CLASHES & #Motherofallcollisions🔥Happy birthday @duttsanjay" - (sic)