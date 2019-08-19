Sanjay Dutt In Mysuru For KGF Chapter 2? Tight Security For Adheera On Sets!

Kannada's period action flick, KGF Chapter 1 went to on to become the highest-grossing film of Sandalwood. The Yash starrer created a lot of noise across India and abroad with its enormity. After seeing tremendous success, the makers are now working on its sequel. The second installment has many new actors roped in to play a few pivotal roles, making it bigger than the first. Reports have it that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has arrived in Mysuru for KGF Chapter 2, which went on floors a few months ago. It is also being said that tight security arrangements have been made on the sets for the famous antagonist Adheera!

Rumours have it that Sanjay Dutt is shooting for KGF Chapter 2, at the famous Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel in Mysuru. Apparently, he's been there for a week already. However, there is a lot of secrecy maintained around Sanjay's presence on the sets of Yash's film.

Neither have the makers of the film commented on this news, which is going viral on the internet. A few reports are also suggesting that the KGF team is doing everything in its power to ensure nothing affects the actor's stay or work in Mysuru.

A few weeks ago, on the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's birthday, KGF makers had unveiled his first look from the film as Adheera. Fans who couldn't contain their excitement, are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite hero Rocky Bhai and the most dreaded antagonist Adheera come together on the big screen.