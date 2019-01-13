Sankranti 2019 Special: Movies & Programs To Look Out For On Your Favorite Kannada Channels!

Colors Kannada

Viewers that consider Colors Kannada their favorite channel, will getting to see a series of special programs this Sankranti. Color Color Sankranti will be aired tomorrow (January 14) at 5 pm. Also, the new daily soap Nammane Yuvarani will be premiered tomorrow at 6:30 pm. Fans will also get to watch Karunada Sambrama at 2 pm on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

Zee Kannada

Vijaya Raghavendra's fans will get to watch his film Kismat for the first time on the national television. The film will be telecast on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 3 pm. Also, Digath and Niddhi Subbaiah's Lifeu Ishtene will be aired at 12 am.

Udaya TV

To keep the Sankranti spirit on, Udaya TV is going to air the festival special program Udaya Sankranti starting January 15, 2019 at 1 pm. Actress Parul Chauhan's fans will get to see their favorite actress get candid on the show Sada Nimmondige today at 9 pm.

Udaya Movies

Udaya Movies is going to screen a series of films on Tuesday, January 15, 2018. The list of movies telecast for Sankranti special include, Kushi at 12:30 am, Suryakanti at 3 am, Manikantana Mahime at 7 am, Mr 420 at 10 am, Vishnu Vardan's Soorappa at 7 pm and Yagna at 10 pm.