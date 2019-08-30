Sathish Ninasam Clarifies His & Yogi's Role In Their Upcoming Film Parimala Lodge

Yesterday, Sandalwood's upcoming film Parimala Lodge's teaser was launched. Vijayaprasad has directed the film, which stars Sathish Ninasam and Loose Mada Yogi in the lead. The teaser showcases various kinds of people one can find at a lodge including homosexuals. Soon, speculations regarding the lead actors' characters began making rounds on the internet, suggesting that Sathish and Yogi were playing homosexuals. And now, Sathish himself has clarified on this, by calling it a misunderstanding.

Through a video that Sathish shared, he's refuted the speculations by stating, "I have been seeing reports that are calling Parimala Lodge a story based on homosexuals. They are even suggesting that Yogi and I are playing those roles. I request you all to not entertain such news."

"I do not know what gave rise to this sort of a miscommunication. But, it isn't true and the film doesn't revolve around the story of homosexuals. It is a sensible story. Only for fun reasons, the title included the term regarding sexuality. The beautiful story will bring tears to your eyes," he further added.

Explaining further about his and Yogi's role, Sathish said, "Yogi and I both have different tracks in the story. Parimala Lodge includes several stories and many characters that come and go in the plot. There is no room for vulgarity or obscenity. It's a film that can be watched by everyone."

The actor even thanked his fans towards the end of the video for all their support and love. He even revealed that the shooting process is going smooth and that the film would be out in theatres in 2020.