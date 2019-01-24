Seetharama Kalyana First Show At 6 AM Tomorrow! To Be Released Across 400 Theaters

Yuvaraja Nikhil Kumar and dimple beauty Rachita Ram's most awaited film of the year Seetharama Kalayana is all set for its release tomorrow (January 25, 2019). The trailer of the movie was released a few days back and managed to grab a lot of attention. The songs from the film have also been appreciated by the fans. Though the teaser received mixed reaction from the audience, it was viewed over 5 million times on YouTube! The first show of Seetharam Kalyana will be screened at 6 AM tomorrow.

The movie has been released under Chennambika banners, which is owned by the wife of Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy. The booking for the same have already begun. It will be released across Karnataka in 400 theaters. Besides Nikhil and Rachita Ram, the film also features some of the bug stars such as Ravishankar, Sharath Kumar and Madhubala. Going by the social media reaction, seems like fans can't wait to watch the mass and family entertainer.

The trailer gives a glimpse of various facets of the movie. While the first minute mostly showcases the blooming romance between the lead actors Nikhil and Rachita, the later half focuses on issues dealing with farmers and the couple's troubled relationship. The trailer launch took place in Mysore in a grand event, which was graced by HD Kumaraswamy. The film is directed by choreographer turned director A Harsha.