    Seetharama Kalyana Movie LEAKED On YouTube! Anitha Kumaraswamy Files Police Complaint

    Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram's latest family entertainer Seetharama Kalyana released on January 25, 2019. The film was well received by the fans and several top stars of Sandalwood called newbie Nikhil a promising actor. The movie was produced by none other than Nikhil's mother and wife of Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, Anitha Kumaraswamy. However, only within two weeks of its release, Seetharama Kalyana has been leaked on YouTube! According to First News Kannada reports, the producer has filed a case against piracy. Read below for more details.

    Seetharama Kalyana Leaked

    In the digital era, piracy is filmmakers' worst fear! Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram's latest film is the recent victim of this unethical act. Reportedly, Seetharama Kalyana's full feature has been leaked on YouTube. Producer Anitha has filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park Police on the same.

    Film Leaked In Theatrical Print

    The leaked video of the entire film has been shot by someone from the theatre using mobile phones and cameras. The movie is available in theatrical print. The complaint has been filed against a YouTube user called Shashidar T.S, who has shared the leaked footage.

    Booked Under These Acts

    The case has been filed under Copyright and Information Technology Act at the Cubbon Park Police station. Anitha Kumaraswamy upon learning about the leak, brought the matter to the cops' attention on February 5, 2019.

    Box Office To Be Affected?

    Seetharama Kalyana was released under Hombale Banner productions. Going by the reports, the film is still running successfully in the theatres. Being a family entertainer, the film has highly impressed the masses. However, the leak might affect its box office collections. We need to wait and watch to see what action will be taken against the culprit.

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
