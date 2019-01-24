Seetharama Kalyana Movie Review: LIVE Updates On Nikhil Kumar & Rachita Ram’s Film!
Seetharama Kalyana is one of the most awaited films of 2019. The Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram starrer is a complete mass and family entertainer. The trailer of the film was released only a few days back and it became one of the most trending videos of YouTube within a short period of time garnering over half a million views. The songs from the movie which have already been launched, have managed to grab eye balls for their catchy music and lyrics! The movie is going to hit the theaters in a couple of hours from now. Will Yuvaraja Nihil and Rachita be able to impress the audience? Watch the space below to find an answer!
Meanwhile, here are some of the interesting factors regarding Seetharam Kalyana that you ought to know
It's A BIG Release
The first show of Seetharam Kalyana will be screened at 6 am tomorrow. If that's getting you excited, behold! You would be more surprised to learn that the movie is going to be released across 400 theaters in whole of Karnataka!
It's Produced By These Political Figures!
For the uninitiated, Nikhil Kumar famously know as Yuvaraja Nikhi, is the son of the Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumara Swamy. The film is being released under the home banner Chennambika productions, which is owned by Anita Kumaraswamy.
Rachita Said Yes Cause' Of Title
Did you know that Rachita Ram said yes to the film just by hearing the title? In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she agreed to di the film even without hearing the script because it contained that name of Lord Rama Rachita is huge devotee of Anjanaya.
Interesting Cast!
Besides Nikhil and Rachita Ram, the film also features some of the bug stars such as Ravishankar, Sharath Kumar and Madhubala. Going by the social media reaction, seems like fans can't wait to watch the mass and family entertainer.
Graced By MLAs & MLCs
HD Kumaraswamy has stood by his son through this whole film. He was present at trailer launch event that took place in Mysore recently. Also, several MLAs and MLCs graced the premiere of the film today.
