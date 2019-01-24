Seetharama Kalyana Movie Review: LIVE Updates On Nikhil Kumar & Rachita Ram’s Film!

It's A BIG Release

The first show of Seetharam Kalyana will be screened at 6 am tomorrow. If that's getting you excited, behold! You would be more surprised to learn that the movie is going to be released across 400 theaters in whole of Karnataka!

It's Produced By These Political Figures!

For the uninitiated, Nikhil Kumar famously know as Yuvaraja Nikhi, is the son of the Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumara Swamy. The film is being released under the home banner Chennambika productions, which is owned by Anita Kumaraswamy.

Rachita Said Yes Cause' Of Title

Did you know that Rachita Ram said yes to the film just by hearing the title? In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she agreed to di the film even without hearing the script because it contained that name of Lord Rama Rachita is huge devotee of Anjanaya.

Interesting Cast!

Besides Nikhil and Rachita Ram, the film also features some of the bug stars such as Ravishankar, Sharath Kumar and Madhubala. Going by the social media reaction, seems like fans can't wait to watch the mass and family entertainer.

Graced By MLAs & MLCs

HD Kumaraswamy has stood by his son through this whole film. He was present at trailer launch event that took place in Mysore recently. Also, several MLAs and MLCs graced the premiere of the film today.