Seetharama Kalyana Twitter Review: Nikhil’s Film Receives Mixed Audience Reaction
Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram's latest film Seetharama Kalyana got released today (January 25, 2019) across 400 theaters in Karnataka. It is believed to be one of the highest budget Kannada films of 2019. Even before the release, the movie was subjected to criticism considering its close association with the politicians as the lead actor is the son of Chief Minister of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy. The first show was screened at 6 am today and going by what the fans have to say, the film has received mixed reaction. However, Nagathihalli Chandrashekar upon watching the film has a few nice things to share with the audience. Read below to know what the fans have to say!
Hero Is Big Minus..
The director of the film A Harsha had told in an interview that Seetharama Kalyana is inspired by 20 different movies. however one of the audience commented saying, "Remix of many Telugu movies...hero is the big minus #SeethaRamaKalyana" - (sic)
@VarshithSGowda
"Watched #SeethaRamaKalyana tonight.Power-packed MASS family entertainer, without a doubt! Nikhil Anna's acting, performance wise has seen a tremendous improvement from his last movie. Ultimate dialogue delivery! Releasing worldwide on 25-01-2019! #NikhilKumar #RachitaRam" - (sic)
@Chethanrao9
"#SeethaRamaKalyana what's the point on getting so many theatres , when not even one sold out shows #kgf" - (sic)
Nagathihali Chandrashekar
"I had watched Nikhil Kumar's Jaguar earlier. compared to that film, he acting has improved a lot in Seetharama Kalyana. The film has successfully showcased various sequences. I feel another brilliant actor has become a part of Sandalwood" - (sic)
@Tf_2710
"What sort of a movie is this? #SeethaRamaKalyana #drc show, thu nan magne #Nikhil stop being ur dad's visiting card. Join politics and you'll find dumbass there. The expression, the acting and dialogie delivery. It doesn't suit you" - (sic)
MOST READ : Seetharama Kalyana Movie Review: LIVE Updates On Nikhil Kumar & Rachita Ram's Film!