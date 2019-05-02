English
    Senior Kannada Actor Master Hirannaiah Passes Away At The Age Of 85

    Renowned senior actor of Sandalwood and a famous theatre artists, Master Hirranaiah passed away today (May 2, 2019). He was aged 85 at the time of death. According to First News Kannada reports, he was suffering from old age ailments for a long time. He was being treated at the BGS Golbal hospital. However, he failed to respond to the treatment and took his last breath today in the presence of friends and family. His body will be brought to his residence in Thyagaraja Nagar around 12 pm today.

    Master Hirannaiah Passes Away At The Age Of 85

    He has acted in more than 30 films in Kannada alone. Some of his notable theatre work include plays such as, Lanchavathara, Kanya Dahana, Nadubidi Narayana and more. He's been in the industry for a span of over 45 years and performed in countries like the US, Singapore, Australia and England.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 11:36 [IST]
