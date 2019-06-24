English
    Senior Kannada Actor Mukhyamantri Chandru Hospitalised Due To Mild Heart Attack For The Third Time

    By
    |

    Sandalwood's senior actor Mukhyamantri Chandru was hospitalised today after he experienced a heart attack. According to the reports, he's being treated in Jayadeva hospital in Bangalore. He has already had two heart attacks previously and the third one occurred today. It has been said that he'll be undergoing an angiography. Chandru has had mild heart attacks twice before and this is the third time.

    Mukhyamantri Chandru Hospitalised Due To Mild Heart Attack

    He started off his career by acting in theatres. He gained the title Mukhyamantri after featuring in the play of the same name. He began acting in films in 1983 when he first played a supporting role in N.Veeraswamy's Chakarvyuja. He's popularly known for his role in Ganeshana Maduve, alongside Anant Nag.

    

    Mukhyamantri Chandru is currently featuring in Kannada daily soaps such as Agnisakshi and Subbalakshmi Samsara. He has also appeared as a judge on reality. We wish him a speedy recovery and may he get back to acting soon.

    
    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 17:21 [IST]
