Shanvi Srivastava On Her Experience Working With Rakshit Shetty On Avane Srimannarayana

Shanvi Srivastava is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated movie Avane Srimannarayana. The Rakshit Shetty starrer masala entertainer is all set to hit the silver screens this week. The actress in a recent interview opened up about her experience working with Rakshit Shetty on the project.

Shanvi said, “Rakshit was telling a story about his two friends, and how they were the reason for him to get passionate about cinema. Likewise, Rakshit alone has become a reason for me to become more passionate about cinema. Working with Rakshit, director Sachin Ravi and producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah has only helped me learn how to love my work, regardless of what people say. It was amazing, comfortable and inspiring.”

Speaking about her role in the movie, Shanvi stated, "Lakshmi, a character I carried for almost one-and-a-half years, has changed me, and I feel I am a different person now. In the process, I imbibed a lot of characteristics of Lakshmi, which will be visible on screen. However, emoting less or in a controlled way, and not going even slightly overboard with the expressions, was the toughest part of playing Lakshmi."

She went on to add, "I don’t remember the last time I had these mixed feelings of happiness and nervousness. It is the best time not just for me, but for the entire team that has put in hard work for months. I am going all out to wish the best for this project, since it got me involved with some amazing people."

On being quizzed about her future plans, the actress said, “I have no clue, and I am also tense as how I go about considering my future films. I am not a creator or writer, and neither can I act, direct or produce a film like Rakshit Shetty. All I can try is to connect with good scripts.”