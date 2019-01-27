REVEALED! Shashi Declared Winner Of Bigg Boss 6 Kannada; Naveen Sajju’s The First Runner Up!

Shashi Emerges Winner!

Even before the reports started making rounds about Shashi's winning, fans had begun to predict that the agriculture specialist would be taking home the grand prize. Not only have a huge fan following on social media, but he was favorite among the Bigg Boss 6 inmates too!

Naveen Stood Second

As and when the show started nearing its end, people from across Karnataka began to spread the word that Naveen Sajju has emerged the winner of the sixth season. Some even called the show fake saying Naveen's win was fixed. However, the rumors were brushed off when he was declared the first runner up.

Kavitha Gowda Out!

Kavitha Gowda lost to Naveen and Shashi as she was declared the second runner up. However, Sudeep praised her for being one of the few women to have made it to top three. Kavitha was happy about having reached so far. She thanked the show for the opportunity.

Fair or Unfair?

Following Dhanraj's eviction fans were furious with the reality show was being scripted. While majority of the people predicted Naveen to be the winner, Bigg Boss surprised everyone when Shashi took home the grand trophy. Now that the season has finally ended, we wonder if Bigg Boss 6 was after all a fair or unfair show!