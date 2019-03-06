'Shivanna Gave Me A Bath Prepared Food & Washed My Clothes', Says Raghavendra Rajkumar

After a hiatus due to ill health, actor-producer Raghavendra Rajkumar is returning to cinemas with Ammana Mane. In 2013, he suffered a stroke. In an interview with Times of India, remembering his difficult times, he revealed that his brother Shivrajkumar took care of him like a mother when he was sick. He said, "In 2013, I found what a mother meant. Shivanna, my sister-in-law and wife took me on wheelchair to Singapore for treatment for my stroke. For over a month, they took care of me like a mother."

The actor further added, "I was in an apartment there and was taken care of like a child. It is not easy and extremely costly to hire maids there. My sister-in-law, wife and Shivanna gave me a bath, prepared food for me and washed my clothes." It indeed heart-wrenching to know what Raghavendra Rajkumar went through. But, his family always stood by him and helped him recover.

On the professional front, Raghavendra is all set to grace the silver screen. Thanks to director Nikhil Manju for coming with a story that was specifically written for the actor. Addressing this, the director said, "My father had a stroke and I have seen the difficulties that he went through. Secondly, the mother-son attachment is something I have personally experienced. When I came up with this line, only Raganna was with me. Since he has also been very attached to his mother, I felt he would be able to bring alive the character."

Apparently, Raghavendra Rajkumar was touched by the story. Recollecting this, Nikhil said, "The title did the trick. He not only connected with the film but also gave me a hug, when I mentioned the title." He further said, "The film has three songs, which blend with the re-recording. All of them have Raganna rendering his voice."