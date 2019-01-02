 »   »   »  Oh No! Shivarajkumar Forgets Ananthu Vs Nusrath's Director & Actress' Names During Media Interaction

The Rajkumar clan has been ruling the Kannada film industry for decades now. Recently, Raghavendra Rajkumar's son Vinay Rajkumar featured romantic drama Ananthu Vs Nusrath was released. Present at the premiere was none other than the hatrick hero Shivarajkumar, who had been their to cheer his nephew. However, things didn't seem to well as Shivarajkumar happened to forget the name of the movie director during a press meet. He also turned back to ask the name of the actress while talking about her role in the movie!

It was was an awkward situation as Ananthu Vs Nusrath's director Sudeer Shanbogue was standing right next to Shivarajkumar when he forgot his name. But, the Kavacha actor had only good things to say about his nephew's movie.

Though, Shivanna didn't know the who played the female lead in them movie, he went on to appreciate her for executing brillaint acting skills. Latha Hegde plays the lead actress in Ananthu Vs Nusrath. The film is based on a love story that revolves around a Brahmin boy and Muslim girl.

Shivarajkumar even emphasised on the fact that he is genuinely impressed with the movie for various reasons and not only because his nephew's a part of it. He said the director has done a great job with respect to providing the audience with both entertainment and emotional storytelling.

He further added that movies like these are adding value to the industry and Ananthu Vs Nusrath has a lot to offer the viewers. He concluded by wishing the entire team a good luck and assured that the auidence will surely like the film.