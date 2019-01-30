Shivarajkumar Has An Offer For Sonu Patil; Bigg Boss 6 Beauty To Act With Darshan & Sri Murali!

Shivanna Offers To Help Sonu

Apparently, Sonu Patil is extremely passionate about acting in films and she wants to make use of the fame she gained from Bigg Boss 6 for the same. She met with Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar during the promotions of the film Gara and requested him to take her into movies.

This Is What She Said..

Going by the reports of First News Kannada, Sonu told Shivanna, "I have worked my way up to fame and have tried really hard to enter the film industry. So please help me get offers from films."

He Gave His Contact Details!

Upon hearing what Sonu Patil had to say, Shivarajkumar gave her his contact details and asked her to ring me up. "You've gone through a lot being a woman. Call me and I'll support you", said the Kavacha actor.

Sonu With Darshan & Sri Murali

Reports are also suggesting that the North Karnataka beauty has received offers to act in Challenging star Darshan's film too. Also, the director of Sri Murali's film Madagaja has come forward to offer Sonu a chance to act in his film.