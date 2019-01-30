Shivarajkumar Has An Offer For Sonu Patil; Bigg Boss 6 Beauty To Act With Darshan & Sri Murali!
Yet another season of the Kannada reality show came to an end last week. Agriculture specialist Shashi was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 6. However, the season was a treat to the audience for a lot of reasons. One such contestant who grabbed a lot of attention during her stint on the show was the North Karanataka beauty Sonu Patil. She survived in the glass house for 50 days as a commoner. She was adored by the fans for her bubbly nature. Now that she's out of the show, Sonu Patil has revealed that Century Star Shivarajkumar has an offer for her! Also, she might be seen acting alongside Darshan and Sri Mirali, too!
Shivanna Offers To Help Sonu
Apparently, Sonu Patil is extremely passionate about acting in films and she wants to make use of the fame she gained from Bigg Boss 6 for the same. She met with Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar during the promotions of the film Gara and requested him to take her into movies.
This Is What She Said..
Going by the reports of First News Kannada, Sonu told Shivanna, "I have worked my way up to fame and have tried really hard to enter the film industry. So please help me get offers from films."
He Gave His Contact Details!
Upon hearing what Sonu Patil had to say, Shivarajkumar gave her his contact details and asked her to ring me up. "You've gone through a lot being a woman. Call me and I'll support you", said the Kavacha actor.
Sonu With Darshan & Sri Murali
Reports are also suggesting that the North Karnataka beauty has received offers to act in Challenging star Darshan's film too. Also, the director of Sri Murali's film Madagaja has come forward to offer Sonu a chance to act in his film.
