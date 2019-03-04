English
    Shivarajkumar's Kavacha Release Postponed Yet Again; Expected To Be During Ugadi 2019

    Sandalwood actor Shivrajkumar will be next seen in the film Kavacha. The movie which was supposed to initially release in December 2018, got postponed time and again. With the start of the new year, the Hatrick Hero's fans expressed their excitement assuming that the film would finally be out. But, much to their disappointment, Kavacha's release has been pushed further one more time. Apparently, the makers have now decided to release the film on the occasion of Ugadi, which is in April, 2019. However, the official statement is awaited.

    Previously, reports were making rounds that the movie was scheduled to release on January 18, 2019. Due to possible technical issues, the release date got pushed further. According to Chitraloka, Kavacha was also dealing with the censor board regarding one of its dialogues. Apparently, the makers combined another phrase with the previous dialogue and also dubbed it in other languages. This could be one of the reasons for the delay in its release.

    Kavacha is the remake of Malayalam film Oppam. But, nearly 50 per cent of the script has been altered to meet the needs of the Kannada audience. Talking about the same, director Vasu told in an interview, "Malayalam and Kannada audiences are different, which is why I took my time with altering the script. Since I had a ready script, I could look at what worked and didn't with the original, and alter it accordingly."

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 13:05 [IST]
