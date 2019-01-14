Kavacha’s Release Postponed Yet Again! Here’s Why

Shivarajkumar starrer's Kavacha which was initially supposed to hit the theaters last December, was pushed to 2019. Previously, reports were making rounds that the movie was scheduled to release on January 18, 2019. However, now we have learned that due to possible technical issues, the release date has been pushed further.According to Chitraloka, Kavacha is also dealing with the censor board regarding one of its dialogues.

Apparently, the makers are now combining another phrase with the previous dialogue and also dubbing it in other languages. This could be one of the reasons for the delay in its release. The songs from the movie have been released and they have received good number of views on YouTube.

For Kavacha, Shivarajkumar used one of Dr Rajkumar's iconic tracks. The remix of the song Hosa Belaku was out last week. Arjun Janya has composed the music for the song and it is sung by none other than the singing sensation Vijay Prakash.

Though the movie is a remake of Malayalam film Oppam, nearly 50 % of the script has been altered to meet the needs of the Kannada audience. Talking about the same director Vasu told in an interview, "Malayalam and Kannada audiences are different, which is why I took my time with altering the script. Since I had a ready script, I could look at what worked and didn't with the original, and alter it accordingly."

"Action and thriller elements are enhanced in Kavacha, as are emotions. But none of this was done with the intention of introducing a change; the change in genre was simply an outcome." , he further added.

Shivarajkumar will be playing the role of visually-impaired man. This is first remake movie the actor is working on after 14 years. Kruthika Jaykumar and Esha Koppikar will be playing the female leads